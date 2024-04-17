WATCH: New footage shows a hostage beaten, driven off to Gaza April 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-footage-shows-a-hostage-beaten-driven-off-to-gaza/ Email Print Yarden Bibas who was kidnapped with his wife and two infant children was beaten mercilessly by Gazan civilians before being brought to Gaza. WATCHNew footage emerges of the kidnapping of Yarden Bibas (Baby Kfir and Ariel’s father)You can see Gazan ‘civilians’ hitting him in the head with stones while taking him away. Pure savagery. pic.twitter.com/SVmyC6v55D— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 17, 2024 GazanshostagesYarden Bibas