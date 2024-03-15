WATCH: Newly inaugurated soldiers sing at the site of the Nova massacre March 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-newly-inaugurated-soldiers-sing-at-the-site-of-the-nova-massacre/ Email Print The battalion stopped on their way to enter Gaza and prayed at the site where hundreds of Israelis were slaughtered. Amazing!!The latest IDF recruits of the ultra-Orthodox combat unit known as Netzach Yehuda stopped by the place where the Nova festival massacre took place and sang some songs there.They were on their way to the south and took the time to do this. pic.twitter.com/EFip13D8Vf — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 13, 2024 GazaIDFNova Festival