WATCH: Noa Tishby warns the US of the real consequences of ignoring Iran April 16, 2024

Terror supporters chant 'Death to America' as well, reminds pro-Israel activist and actress Noa Tishby.

'NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS': Israel's former Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism Noa Tishby speaks out after Biden reportedly tells Netanyahu not to retaliate after Iranian attack. pic.twitter.com/DgXBtzenBg— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2024