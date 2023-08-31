Search

WATCH – Not just on Israel, GOP candidate Ramaswamy can’t make up his mind

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-not-just-on-israel-gop-candidate-ramaswamy-cant-make-up-his-mind/
Email Print

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has come under fire for flip flopping on aid to Israel, presenting three different opinions in as many weeks. But it’s not the only thing the newcomer has changed his mind on….