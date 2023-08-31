WATCH – Not just on Israel, GOP candidate Ramaswamy can’t make up his mind August 31, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-not-just-on-israel-gop-candidate-ramaswamy-cant-make-up-his-mind/ Email Print Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has come under fire for flip flopping on aid to Israel, presenting three different opinions in as many weeks. But it’s not the only thing the newcomer has changed his mind on…. 2024 Presidential electionRepublicansvivek ramaswamy