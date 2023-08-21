WATCH: NYC mayor boards flight to Israel, ‘a real partner in the region’ August 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nyc-mayor-boards-flight-to-israel-a-real-partner-in-the-region/ Email Print New York City Mayor Eric Adams boarded a plane on Monday for a three-day trip to Israel, where he plans to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, among other leaders, and “continue to strengthen” American ties with the Jewish state, which is “a real partner in the region.” The mayor said he plans to discuss issues such as technology-sharing and to visit “important religious sites.” Boarding our flight to Israel. pic.twitter.com/JJR8t6vCng — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2023 Eric AdamsIsraeli technologyJerusalem holy sitesNew York CityUS-Israel relations