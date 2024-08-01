WATCH: NYPD arrest Israel supporter for pepper spraying aggressive pro-Hamas protesters August 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nypd-arrest-israel-supporter-for-pepper-spraying-aggressive-pro-hamas-protesters/ Email Print The woman was clearly using the pepper spray in self-defense to repel dozens of oncoming threatening Hamas supporters. Israel supporters are mobbed by a Palestinian crowd in NYC. The Israeli supporter uses pepper spray in self defense. @NYPDnews arrested the Israeli supporting victim for defending herself, not the mob.pic.twitter.com/rLWl6sPfjJ — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) August 1, 2024 NYPDpepper spraypro-Palestinian protestersself-defense