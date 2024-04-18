WATCH: NYPD dispatched to Columbia University to disperse pro-Palestinian encampment April 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nypd-dispatched-to-columbia-university-to-disperse-pro-palestinian-encampment/ Email Print Dozens of students camped overnight, with hundreds of students blocking them from police officers coming to disperse the protest. BREAKING:Absolute chaos at Columbia University!Via @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/gKcioFDdkB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 18, 2024 UPDATE: A massive group of students have surrounded the Columbia University Palestine solidarity encampment to express their support for the protesters pic.twitter.com/WN6yc7MSac— BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 18, 2024 BREAKING: NYPD have begun arresting members of the Columbia University Palestine solidarity encampment pic.twitter.com/h3NhYsERXa— BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 18, 2024 Columbia UniversityencampmentNYPDpro-Palestinian protesters