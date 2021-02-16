WATCH: Omar says Biden should support ICC in efforts to try Israelis for war crimes February 16, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-omar-says-biden-should-support-icc-in-efforts-to-try-israelis-for-war-crimes/ Email Print Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said that Israel and senior Israeli officers, who are accused of war crimes, should be referred to the International Criminal Court in an interview with Al-Araby TV (Qatar) which aired on Feb. 12. anti-IsraelICCIlhan OmarLawfare