WATCH: One Israeli dead following Hezbollah rocket barrage November 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-one-israeli-dead-following-hezbollah-rocket-barrage/ Email Print An Israeli man in his 30s died after he sustained fatal injuries from shrapnel after a Hezbollah rocket struck the northern Israeli town of Nahariya.BREAKINGAn Israeli civilian in his 30s has passed away after being struck by falling shrapnel during Hezbollah’s latest barrage on Nahariya.Not good. https://t.co/gWZ0qAUj07 pic.twitter.com/Y1WMEOD9g2— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 21, 2024 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/WhatsApp-Video-2024-11-21-at-12.59.05_209d1205.mp4pic.twitter.com/ggfFS6zJQT— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) November 21, 2024 HezbollahNahariyarocket