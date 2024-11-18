WATCH: One killed and five wounded in Hezbollah rocket barrage November 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-one-killed-and-five-wounded-in-hezbollah-rocket-barrage/ Email Print MDA reported that a woman succumbed to her injuries after being trapped and seriously wounded, while five others sustained minor injuries in the building attack.A video shows the moment a Hezbollah rocket impacted in the northern Arab town of Shfar'am, wounding at least six people, including a woman in critical condition.Additional footage shows the aftermath of the impact. https://t.co/kQKhhYdZON pic.twitter.com/zP5PsDmqxJ— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 18, 2024 A Woman was rescued in Critical Condition from a 4-Story Apartment Building that was struck by a Hezbollah Rocket earlier, within the City of Shfar'am in Northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZyjJ9qV0vV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 18, 2024 Six people were wounded after a Hezbollah rocket struck in Shfaram in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/pwv0r5zXFP— The Global Beacon (@globalbeaconn) November 18, 2024 Medics are responding to reports of a rocket impact in the northern town of Shfar'am, following a barrage launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/uhKsrjS29v— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 18, 2024 HezbollahrocketShfar’am