WATCH: One killed and five wounded in Hezbollah rocket barrage

MDA reported that a woman succumbed to her injuries after being trapped and seriously wounded, while five others sustained minor injuries in the building attack.

A video shows the moment a Hezbollah rocket impacted in the northern Arab town of Shfar'am, wounding at least six people, including a woman in critical condition.

Additional footage shows the aftermath of the impact.

