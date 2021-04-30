WATCH: ‘One of Israel’s worst disasters, people literally crushed to death’ at Lag b’Omer event April 30, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-one-of-israels-worst-disasters-people-literally-crushed-to-death-at-lag-bomer-event/ Email Print Dov Maisel, director of operations for United Hatzalah emergency medical services, discusses how dozens of people were “literally crushed to death,” saying its volunteers haven’t seen such horrific sights since the first days of the Second Intifada in 2000. Lag b'OmerSecond IntifadaUnited Hatzalah