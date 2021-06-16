WATCH: Orthodox Jewish boy punched in the face on LA street June 16, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-orthodox-jewish-boy-punched-in-the-face-on-la-street/ Email Print On a busy thoroughfare in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a man launched a vicious attack on an Orthodox Jewish child, according to reports circulating on social media. This man on the bike said he’d kill the Jewish family and then threatened to come after my friend’s family. pic.twitter.com/4sAcNRpGM8 — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) June 16, 2021 pic.twitter.com/SLCTWa602a — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) June 16, 2021 anti-SemitismassaultHate crimeLos Angeles