Search

WATCH: Ottoman ‘world domination’ myth revived by Turkey’s president

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ottoman-world-domination-myth-revived-by-turkeys-president/
Email Print

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan increasingly promotes the “red apple” theme from Ottoman folklore, “a militaristic myth that symbolizes the Turks’ political ambitions for ultimate world domination,” explains Christiana Erotokritou, an official from neighboring Cyprus.