WATCH: Over 3,000 U.S. sailors and Marines arrive in the Red Sea amid Iran tensions, in a deployment that adds to a growing U.S. military buildup in tense Gulf waterways August 7, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-over-3000-u-s-sailors-and-marines-arrive-in-the-red-sea-amid-iran-tensions-in-a-deployment-that-adds-to-a-growing-u-s-military-buildup-in-tense-gulf-waterways/ Email Print In the midst of escalating tensions with Iran, more than 3,000 U.S. sailors and Marines have been deployed to the Red Sea. The move is part of a broader U.S. military expansion in the fraught Gulf waterways. IranU.S. NavyUS Marines