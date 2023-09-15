WATCH: Palestinians say al-Aqsa is in danger as over 50,000 pray at Western Wall on eve of Jewish New Year September 15, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-over-50000-pray-at-western-wall-on-eve-of-jewish-new-year/ Email Print Tens of thousands of Jews packed the Western Wall Plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem in the wee hours of Friday morning, ahead of Rosh Hashana, for “selichot” prayers, asking forgiveness for sins committed during the past year. Palestinians are complaining that Jewish prayers can be heard all the way to the al-Aqsa Mosque and are using a video of the prayers to support their narrative that the al-Aqsa mosque is in danger, Telegram blogger Abu Ali Express reports. Jewish traditionOld City of JerusalemRosh HashanaWestern Wall