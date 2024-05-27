Search

WATCH: Over 70 fires blaze across Israel as terror arsonists attack

Israeli firefighters battled dozens of fires in Judea and Samaria, with investigators concluding the fires were a result of an arson attack, most likely from Palestinian terrorists.



