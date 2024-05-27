WATCH: Over 70 fires blaze across Israel as terror arsonists attack May 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-over-70-fires-blaze-across-israel-as-terror-arsonists-attack/ Email Print Israeli firefighters battled dozens of fires in Judea and Samaria, with investigators concluding the fires were a result of an arson attack, most likely from Palestinian terrorists. LATEST TERROR STRATEGY?Israeli firefighters have been battling over 70 fires since this morning in Judea and Samaria.Investigators have determined these were cases of arson. pic.twitter.com/VAZz9kWuZT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 27, 2024 ArsonJudea and Samariaterror attacks