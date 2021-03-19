WATCH: Palestinians dig tunnel into Israeli territory March 19, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pa-digs-tunnel-into-israeli-territory/ Email Print A security official expressed “great concern” about an illegal tunnel, built by the Palestinians, that reached Israeli communities in Judea, Arutz-7 reported. “I call on the Minister of Defense to use the security forces and the Civil Administration to put an unequivocal end to this issue,” said Yochai Damari, head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/minhar17-3.mp4 Judea and SamariaPalestinian AuthoritySmuggling tunnel