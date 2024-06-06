WATCH: Palestinian admits to purposefully starting fire in Benjamin region June 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-admits-to-purposefully-starting-fire-in-benjamin-region/ Email Print The Jerusalem area and other regions in Judea and Samaria were hit by arsonists over the last week, with Palestinians lighting the forest on fire as an act of terrorism. WATCH:The IDF captured a terrorist who started a fire near an army base in Benjamin.The terrorist admitted on camera (in this video) that he started the fire. They are always very tough until they get caught. pic.twitter.com/x1CRJR0lx8— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 6, 2024 ArsonPalestiniansTerrorism