Search

WATCH: Palestinian mother teaches her toddler how to shoot Jews at a trampoline park in Jerusalem

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-mother-teaches-her-toddler-how-to-shoot-jews-at-a-trampoline-park-in-jerusalem/
Email Print

Instead of reprimanding her son for pointing a toy gun at another child, the mother purposefully showed her son how to aim at Jewish children and then kicked the little Jewish boy off his trampoline.

>