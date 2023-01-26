Search

WATCH: Palestinian sniper taken down in IDF counterterrorism raid

Palestinian media published the attached CCTV footage of terrorist Izz Edin Salahat firing at IDF soldiers Thursday morning in Jenin before being taken down by an Israeli sniper. (Courtesy Telegram blogger Abu Ali Express)