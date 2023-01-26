WATCH: Palestinian sniper taken down in IDF counterterrorism raid January 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-sniper-taken-down-in-idf-counterterrorism-raid/ Email Print Palestinian media published the attached CCTV footage of terrorist Izz Edin Salahat firing at IDF soldiers Thursday morning in Jenin before being taken down by an Israeli sniper. (Courtesy Telegram blogger Abu Ali Express) https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/video_2023-01-26_17-50-45.mp4 CounterterrorismIDFPalestinian terrorPalestinian terrorists