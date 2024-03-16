WATCH: Palestinian terrorist fires on IDF troops in Hebron March 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-terrorist-fires-on-idf-troops-in-hebron/ Email Print Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, the imam of the Al-Qassem Mosque in Hebron shot at IDF troops from a cemetery. A Palestinian in Hebron shot at troops from a cemetery. He was shot by the troops and probably staying at the cemetery for good. pic.twitter.com/tGHpwl5Com— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 16, 2024 HamasHebronterrorist