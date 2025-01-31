WATCH: Palestinians express outrage over Hamas initiating ‘unnecessary’ war January 31, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-express-outrage-over-hamas-initiating-unnecessary-war/ Email Print Following the ceasefire and the return of many Palestinians to northern Gaza, a woman condemned the war as ‘unnecessary,’ stating that nothing was gained and lamenting, ‘We are going back to rubble,’ while a Palestinian man cursed Hamas leaders Khalil Al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, shouting, ‘You are mercenaries! I spit on you, you dogs!’ GazaHamasPalestiniansWar