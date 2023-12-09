WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza assaulted by Hamas for trying to take aid December 9, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-in-gaza-assaulted-by-hamas-for-trying-to-take-aid/ Email Print Hamas members were caught on video seizing humanitarian supplies from civilians, assaulting them, and diverting the aid for their own purposes. #عاجل بالقبضات والهراوات: صور جديدة تكشف الفجوة بين سكان غزة وقادة حماس! يقوم رجال حماس بضرب وسرقة المواد الغذائية والإمدادات الإنسانية من سكان قطاع غزة صور جديدة نكشفها اليوم وتثبت الفجوة بين رجال حماس وسكان القطاع حيث قام عناصر حماس بضرب مواطنين غزيين في حي الشجاعية ونهب… pic.twitter.com/akhIpJzIKv — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 9, 2023 GazaHamasPalestinians