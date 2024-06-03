WATCH: Palestinians indoctrinate children to stab Jews June 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-indoctrinate-children-to-stab-jews/ Email Print Countless videos have been recorded of Palestinian children waving rifles around and engaging in terrorism, which is brainwashed into children from a young age. CAN YOU PLEASE GIVE THEM A STATE ALREADY?A 5-year-old Palestinian child from the West Bank is given a knife and taught to "stab, stab, stab" Jews. pic.twitter.com/7UnxeXgyOG— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 2, 2024 brainwashPalestiniansTerrorism