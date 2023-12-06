WATCH: Palestinians raid UNRWA supplies tent December 6, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-raid-unrwa-supplies-tent/ Email Print Palestinians in Gaza looted a UNRWA supplies tent, expressing frustration over Hamas’s failure to distribute essential aid to civilians. #Watch: Chaos ensued as frustrated Gazan residents breached four @UNRWA warehouses this morning, discovering them stocked with undistributed aid. The incident sparks significant controversy. pic.twitter.com/VCpbPm8d8j — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 6, 2023 #Watch: Further footage capturing the looting of @unrwa warehouses in Gaz today pic.twitter.com/4ynKaesRVO — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 6, 2023 Hamashumanitarian aidUNRWA