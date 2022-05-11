WATCH: Palestinians shoot indiscriminately in Jenin – who was the victim?

Palestinians are blaming Israel for the shooting death of an Al Jazeera reporter during an IDF raid of terrorists Wednesday morning, while Israel says that armed Palestinians are likely to blame. The PA has so far refused to collaborate with Israel in an investigation.

Palestinians in Jenin were even filmed boasting “We hit a soldier; he’s lying on the ground”. However, no IDF soldier was injured, which increases the possibility that Palestinian terrorists were the ones who shot the journalist. pic.twitter.com/K2ySJGqucH — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 11, 2022