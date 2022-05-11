Search

WATCH: Palestinians shoot indiscriminately in Jenin – who was the victim?

Palestinians are blaming Israel for the shooting death of an Al Jazeera reporter during an IDF raid of terrorists Wednesday morning, while Israel says that armed Palestinians are likely to blame. The PA has so far refused to collaborate with Israel in an investigation.