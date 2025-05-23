Search

WATCH: Pennsylvania imam – ‘ The Quran is our weapon’

In a Friday sermon in Pennsylvania, Imam Humayun Baksh of the Al-Furqaan Foundation described the Quran as a weapon, declaring the foundation’s goal is to place a copy of the Quran in every home in America.

