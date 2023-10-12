WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Illuminate Ballpark in Support of Israel October 12, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-philadelphia-phillies-illuminate-ballpark-in-support-of-israel/ Email Print After their Game 3 NLDS victory against the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies illuminated Citizens Bank Park in blue and white to express their solidarity with the people of Israel, denouncing recent acts of terrorism and emphasizing their hope for peace and unwavering support. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/WhatsApp-Video-2023-10-12-at-4.19.35-PM.mp4 Major League BaseballOperation Iron SwordsPhiladelphiaSports