Watch: Phone recordings prove participation of UNRWA teachers in massacre March 4, 2024

In conversations with 2 UNRWA employees, they brag about taking Israeli women hostage and their involvement in the massacre. Breaking: incriminating evidence which reveals the participation of @UNRWA teachers in the October 7th massacre."I'm inside, I'm inside with the Jews! We have female hostages, I captured one!"Listen to these two recorded conversations incriminating two different UNRWA… pic.twitter.com/9K4UHSbUgl — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) March 4, 2024 HamasterroristsUNRWA