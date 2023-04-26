WATCH: Pilots from US, Europe join Israel’s annual Independence Day flyover

On the occasion of Israel’s 75th anniversary, dozens of pilots from foreign air forces, including from the UK, Italy, Germany and the US, joined in the Israel Air Force’s annual Independence Day flyover.

Over 100 fighter jets, helicopters, tankers and transport aircraft and RPAs participated in the flyover, which was seen across the country Wednesday. Israel Police helicopters and firefighting aircraft also participated as an expression of the cooperation between Israel’s security forces.

This year’s event was based on the theme ‘Together All the Way’, emphasizing the diverse groups that make up Israeli society.