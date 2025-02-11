WATCH: Plane crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona kills one, injures two February 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-plane-crash-at-scottsdale-airport-in-arizona-kills-one-and-injures-two-others/ Email Print A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil collided with another aircraft on the runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona Monday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead, officials confirmed.BREAKING: Singer Vince Neil’s plane hit Vince Vaughn’s parked plane today at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. 1 dead, 1 trapped, 3 hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/dBRTcWkpDe— AJ Huber (@Huberton) February 11, 2025A plane has crashed at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona shutting down the runway. Yet another one. Welcome to Donald Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/YhjlzmGirX— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 10, 2025WATCH A plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil collided with a parked jet at Scottsdale Airport, Arizona, leaving one dead and four injured. pic.twitter.com/j7uKbzBLg0— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 11, 2025 ArizonaPlane crashScottsdale