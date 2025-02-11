Search

WATCH: Plane crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona kills one, injures two

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil collided with another aircraft on the runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona Monday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead, officials confirmed.

