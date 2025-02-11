WATCH: Plane crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona kills one, injures two

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil collided with another aircraft on the runway at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona Monday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead, officials confirmed.

BREAKING: Singer Vince Neil’s plane hit Vince Vaughn’s parked plane today at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. 1 dead, 1 trapped, 3 hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/dBRTcWkpDe — AJ Huber (@Huberton) February 11, 2025

A plane has crashed at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona shutting down the runway. Yet another one. Welcome to Donald Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/YhjlzmGirX — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 10, 2025