WATCH: Police prevent robot from delivering package to UCLA anti-Israel encampment May 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-police-prevent-robot-from-delivering-package-to-ucla-anti-israel-encampment/ Email Print The president of UCLA Gene Block along with two other university presidents were interrogated by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on campus antisemitism. Supporters of the protesters and other protesters who can’t access the encampment are trying to get supplies in, even utilizing an autonomous robot delivery service, but no luck pic.twitter.com/1Id61nig1Z— Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) May 23, 2024 anti-Israel encampmentprotestsrobotUCLA