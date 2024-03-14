WATCH: Polish politician disrupts Holocaust speech, smashing speaker’s mic March 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-polish-politician-disrupts-holocaust-speech-smashing-speakers-mic/ Email Print Grzegorz Braun gained notoriety for spraying a fire extinguisher during a government Hannukah party. Polish politician Grzegorz Braun interrupts German institute's Holocaust speech in Poland by smashing the speakers microphone. pic.twitter.com/4EmKEnxSpp— I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) March 14, 2024 antisemiteGrzegorz BraunHolocaust