WATCH: Pompeo says pro-settlements decision ‘advances cause of peace’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Kohelet Forum conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday, in a video statement, that the Trump administration was “disavowing” a 1978 State Department legal opinion that termed Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria “inconsistent with international law.”
American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo honored us by addressing the #pompeo_conf
דברי הברכה של מזכיר המדינה האמריקאי, מייק פומפאו, לכנס הצהרת פומפאו #pompeo_conf pic.twitter.com/dLc37V7xfM
— פורום קהלת Kohelet (@KoheletForum) January 8, 2020