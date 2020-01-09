Search

WATCH: Pompeo says pro-settlements decision ‘advances cause of peace’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pompeo-says-pro-settlements-decision-advances-cause-of-peace/
Email Print

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Kohelet Forum conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday, in a video statement, that the Trump administration was “disavowing” a 1978 State Department legal opinion that termed Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria “inconsistent with international law.”