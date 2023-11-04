WATCH: President of Portugal slams Palestinian ambassador – ‘You started the war’ November 5, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-of-portugal-slams-palestinian-ambassador-you-started-the-war/ Email Print President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal responds to the Palestinian ambassador’s remarks on Israel’s military response and says, ‘you shouldn’t have started it’. Portugal 🇵🇹 president roasts the Palestinian ambassador who complains about Israel's attacks: “The Palestinian side started it. You can't blame Israel, you shouldn't have started it.” pic.twitter.com/o3F4X7B6yk — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 3, 2023 ambassadorPortugalPresident Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa