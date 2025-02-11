WATCH: Trump – ‘All hell is going to break out’ February 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-all-hell-is-going-to-break-out/ Email Print On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stern ultimatum to Hamas, declaring that if all remaining hostages in Gaza are not freed by noon on Saturday, Israel will have the right to abandon the ceasefire agreement.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-11-at-03.27.32_328b2ff9.mp4 Donald TrumpHamashostages