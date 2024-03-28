WATCH: Pro-Hamas protesters hurl antisemitic slurs during Berkely City Council Holocaust remembrance meeting March 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-hamas-protesters-hurl-antisemitic-slurs-during-berkely-city-council-holocaust-remembrance-meeting/ Email Print Demonstrators hurled insults like ‘Zionist pigs’ at Jews, harassed a Holocaust survivor, and snatched and hurled a Jewish man’s phone toward the dais. WATCH: Yesterday, the Berkeley City Council held its final meeting before a one-month recess. The agenda of the meeting included an item on marking Holocaust Remembrance Day and funding educational programs around this commemoration. There was nothing on the meeting agenda about… pic.twitter.com/dQdmmuI2Ad— JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) March 27, 2024 antisemiticBerkeleypro-Hamas