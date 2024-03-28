Search

WATCH: Pro-Hamas protesters hurl antisemitic slurs during Berkely City Council Holocaust remembrance meeting

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-hamas-protesters-hurl-antisemitic-slurs-during-berkely-city-council-holocaust-remembrance-meeting/
Email Print

Demonstrators hurled insults like ‘Zionist pigs’ at Jews, harassed a Holocaust survivor, and snatched and hurled a Jewish man’s phone toward the dais.