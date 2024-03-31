WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protesters invade Easter mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral March 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-palestinian-protesters-invade-easter-mass-at-st-patricks-cathedral/ Email Print The protesters brandished flags at the head of the church, interrupting mass at one of the most prestigious churches in the world. BREAKING:Anti-Israel protesters interrupt Easter mass at the famous St. Patrick's Cathedral on Manhattan in New York City🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/kuVjrkzoPE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 31, 2024 Eastermasspro-Palestinian protestersSt. Patrick's Cathedral