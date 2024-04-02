WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protesters invade NJ event honoring ZAKA members April 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-palestinian-protesters-invade-nj-event-honoring-zaka-members/ Email Print Pro-Hamas supporters lined the streets of Teaneck, New Jersey chanted outside Jewish homes calling for an Intifada and yelled antisemitic slurs. BREAKING:Anti-Israel protesters attacking Jews in front of a Bnai Yeshurun synagogue in Teaneck, New JerseyThe synagogue held an event with an organization that recovered bodies on Oct 7 for proper burials Teaneck is 50% JewishVia @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/1aY0RH00jx — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 2, 2024 (Teaneck, NJ) Things are heating up with H@mas protestors. For context: This is taking place outside homes of Jewish families & literally on their front lawns. The Jew haters may have started in the town squares but now they are at the front door. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g5ZWhomAyI— Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) April 1, 2024 Bnai Yeshurunpro-Israelpro-PalestinianTeaneckZAKA