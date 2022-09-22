WATCH: Protesters learn how to hide identity from Iranian regime September 22, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-protesters-learn-how-to-hide-identity-from-iranian-regime/ Email Print This man gives an online tutorial on how to turn a t-shirt into a mask, shared among Iranian protesters so they could hide their faces and prevent the Iranian regime from identifying them. (Courtesy Abu Ali Express) https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/4_5861870776893837293.mp4 IranIran protest