WATCH: Putin endorses Harris as next president September 5, 2024

Vladimir Putin said he initially preferred Joe Biden, but Biden's decision to drop out of the race and endorse Harris prompted him to support Kamala.

BREAKING Putin: I will support Kamala Harris "Putin: Biden was our preferred candidate and I supported Kamala Harris, so why not do the same and support Harris" He mare sure to note Harris' distinctive laugh, saying that it gives the impression everything is under… pic.twitter.com/4iBrxHlLoq — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 5, 2024