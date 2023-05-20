WATCH – Bereaved Rabbi Dee: Peace with Arabs will allow us to rebuild Temple

Rabbi Leo Dee, the husband and father of terror victims Lucy Dee and Maia and Rina Dee, who were murdered in a shooting attack last month spoke, said peace with Israel’s Arab neighbors would allow the Jewish people to rebuild the Temple.

“I always say that we only freed half of Jerusalem on Yom Yerushalayim (in the Six-Day War) because we didn’t receive the Temple Mount, which as we know, is the heart of the Jewish people,” he said.

“We look forward to the day when we have true peace with our neighbors and can take back the Temple Mount. We can then truly celebrate Jerusalem Day – which we will call ‘Beit Hamikdash – Temple Day – and then we can have a true celebration,” he concluded.