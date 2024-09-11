WATCH: Ramming attack in Samaria critically wounds one Israeli September 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ramming-attack-in-samaria-critically-wounds-one-israeli/ Email Print A gas tanker veered off the road, hitting a bus stop and seriously injured one Israeli, the terrorist was neutralized on scene. BREAKING CRAZY FOOTAGE: ATTACK IDF forces and medics are responding to a reported ramming attack near the settlement of Givat Asaf in Judea and Samaria. According to the military, the attacker has been "neutralized" on-site. One Israeli has been injured. pic.twitter.com/XRsqa9rpAY — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 11, 2024 Another angle taken by an Arab driving past the scene of the terrorist attack in Givat Assaf https://t.co/K1lHYgnHrY pic.twitter.com/8YwUT4wP9D — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 11, 2024 There was a terrorist ramming attack in Givat Assaf. 2 people are injured and one is badly injured after a truck rammed into them. The terrorist has been shot. pic.twitter.com/6DCFvJqC1w — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 11, 2024 Read MK demands stricter criteria for Palestinian workers in Judea and Samaria gas truckGivat AssafRamming attackTerrorism