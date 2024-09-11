WATCH: Ramming attack in Samaria critically wounds one Israeli

A gas tanker veered off the road, hitting a bus stop and seriously injured one Israeli, the terrorist was neutralized on scene.

BREAKING

CRAZY FOOTAGE: ATTACK

IDF forces and medics are responding to a reported ramming attack near the settlement of Givat Asaf in Judea and Samaria.

According to the military, the attacker has been "neutralized" on-site.

One Israeli has been injured. pic.twitter.com/XRsqa9rpAY

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 11, 2024