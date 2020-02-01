Search

WATCH: Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Sanders rally

At a campaign event in Iowa for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib commented “we’re going to boo” when the moderator mentioned the Democrats’ 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton, later walking back her comments.