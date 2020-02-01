WATCH: Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Sanders rally

At a campaign event in Iowa for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib commented “we’re going to boo” when the moderator mentioned the Democrats’ 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton, later walking back her comments.

Moderator: "You guys remember last week when someone by the name of Hillary Clinton said that we're not going to boo."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: "No, I'll boo. Boo! You all know, I can't be quiet. No, we're going to boo. That's alright. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win." pic.twitter.com/FdEAnIYeJZ

— The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2020