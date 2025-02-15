WATCH: Released hostage finds out name of third daughter during reunion with family February 15, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-finds-out-name-of-third-daughter-during-reunion-with-family/ Email Print After 498 days in Hamas captivity, freed hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen reunited with his wife, Avital, near the Gaza border, where he learned the name of his third daughter, born just two months after his abduction on October 7, 2023.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-15-at-20.06.31_4bb0c292.mp4 babyHamashostages