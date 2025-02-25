WATCH: Released hostage Ohad Ben Ami – ‘Our faith is what unites us’ February 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-ohad-ben-ami-our-faith-is-what-unites-us/ Email Print Released hostage Ohad Ben Ami spoke about his belief in God and how it kept him going through his horrific captivity, and emphasized the need to unite in faith and secure the release of the remaining hostages.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-24-at-22.44.59_cc1e2f0c.mp4 GodhostagesOhad Ben Ami