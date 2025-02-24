WATCH: Released hostage reveals how he found his faith while in Gaza prison February 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-reveals-how-he-found-his-faith-while-in-gaza-prison/ Email Print Keith Siegel, an American-Israeli who was held captive in Gaza by Hamas terrorists, opens up about how he recited various Jewish blessings and the Shema prayer to keep himself going throughout his captivity.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-24-at-17.35.59_61455cf4.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/WhatsApp-Video-2025-02-24-at-17.50.00_a7924220.mp4 GodJudaismKeith Siegel