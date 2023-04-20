WATCH: Replica Holocaust cattle car in Times Square fights ignorance, antisemitism

A cattle car replicating those used by the Nazis used to transport Jews to concentration camps during the Holocaust was set up in New York City’s Times Square on Tuesday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The exhibit, which was spearheaded by the Orthodox Union’s Southern NCSY youth group together with Holocaust-education organization, Shadowlight, aims at countering growing ignorance about the Holocaust among Americans as well as record levels of antisemitism.

According to the organizers, many of the passersby who stopped at the cattle car had no knowledge of the Holocaust.

According to a 2020 survey, a majority of New Yorkers could not name a single concentration camp and did not know six million Jews died.

A video simulating the Jews’ journey is broadcast on the inside walls of the cattle car. It also features survivors’ testimonies.