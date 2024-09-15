Search

WATCH: Reporter’s tough questions leave UNRWA official stuttering

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-reporters-tough-questions-leave-unrwa-official-stuttering/
Email Print

UNRWA, which has been proven to be aiding and abetting Hamas throughout this war and in the years leading up, keeps attempting to portray itself as a humanitarian group and that the IDF indiscriminately bombs shelters.

>