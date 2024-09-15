WATCH: Reporter’s tough questions leave UNRWA official stuttering

UNRWA, which has been proven to be aiding and abetting Hamas throughout this war and in the years leading up, keeps attempting to portray itself as a humanitarian group and that the IDF indiscriminately bombs shelters.

Journalist: The secretary general said this incident must be independently and thoroughly investigated. By who? @StephDujarric: pauses and then stutters.

Brilliant questioning by this journalist. pic.twitter.com/TIvoxO9Fk4 — Mish ️ (@Mish_K_) September 13, 2024