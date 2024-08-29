WATCH: Rescued hostage embraces his 90-year-old mother August 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rescued-hostage-embraces-his-90-year-old-mother/ Email Print Farhan Al-Kadi was rescued by IDF forces from an underground tunnel in which he was held in from Oct. 7th. The emotional moment when rescued Hamas hostage Farhan Al-Kadi is reunited with his 90-year-old mother. pic.twitter.com/VYB8wm1sCZ — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) August 29, 2024 Farhan Al-KadiGazamotherrescued hostage